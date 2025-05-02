Comerica Bank Sells 10,748 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

