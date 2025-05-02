Lido Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $1,980,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $299.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

