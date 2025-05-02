American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

