Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

NYSE THC opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 282,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

