Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

