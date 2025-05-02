Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $649,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $96.34 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,564. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

