Comerica Bank Sells 5,069 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

