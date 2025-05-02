iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.25. The company has a market cap of $566.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

