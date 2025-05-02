iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $196.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $217.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

