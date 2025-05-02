Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,547 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for about 1.6% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Confluent worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after purchasing an additional 599,582 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,834,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,092,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,286,533.12. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.