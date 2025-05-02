Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $43,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

