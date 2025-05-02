DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Lessened by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.27 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.