Bienville Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,341 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Trading Up 6.4 %
CIEN stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $101.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
