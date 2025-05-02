Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $148.07 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

