64,779 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after purchasing an additional 641,915 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $740.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

