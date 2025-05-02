Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $312,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $54,088,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 1,207.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 271,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,205,000 after purchasing an additional 147,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.