PDT Partners LLC Sells 57,854 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,854 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $743.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $67,103.30. This represents a 76.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

