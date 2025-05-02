Utah Retirement Systems Buys 45 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $249.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.61 and a 200-day moving average of $343.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

