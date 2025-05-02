Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.47.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.89 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

