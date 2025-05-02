Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $382,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,651,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

