Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $236,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

