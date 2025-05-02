Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

