Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $776,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934,425 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

