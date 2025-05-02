Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 37,843 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

