Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 1,661 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 500.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $116.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 611.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

