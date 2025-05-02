4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WWW opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.