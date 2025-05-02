4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 631 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $399.86 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

