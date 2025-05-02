Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Trimmed by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

