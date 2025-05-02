JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

