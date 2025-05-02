Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,109 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $46,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $609,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after buying an additional 103,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Airbnb by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $90,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,416.12. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,998,846 shares of company stock worth $272,488,196. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

