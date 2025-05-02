Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,003 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Chemours by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of CC stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

