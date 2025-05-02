Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

