Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

