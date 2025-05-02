Westbourne Investments Inc. Invests $211,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,850 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% in the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

