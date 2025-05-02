FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,941.48. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,973 shares of company stock valued at $66,133,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.