Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $55.51 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $55,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

