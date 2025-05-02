Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $11.62 Million in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 581,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned about 1.64% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 160,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,515 shares in the company, valued at $554,958.95. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. The trade was a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.