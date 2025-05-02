T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,654 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

