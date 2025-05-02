170,875 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.09% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Doximity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

