Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,593 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

