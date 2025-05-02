Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

