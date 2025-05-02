Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $27.26 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

