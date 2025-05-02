Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $4,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.