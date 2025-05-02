AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Flag Ship Acquisition were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flag Ship Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flag Ship Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flag Ship Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Flag Ship Acquisition alerts:

Flag Ship Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

FSHP opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.