BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Stake Decreased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 402,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,325.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 492,701 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

