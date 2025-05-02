39,014 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Acquired by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Reddit makes up about 1.4% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,539,000.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.96. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,316,470.40. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985.

RDDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.22.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

