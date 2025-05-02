South Plains Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

