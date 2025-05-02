South Plains Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,038 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

