Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Takes $232,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 228,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

