Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Solel Partners LP

Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet accounts for about 7.6% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Solel Partners LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

